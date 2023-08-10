Godrej to invest Rs 515 crore in Tamil Nadu for FMCG manufacturing unit

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Thursday pledged to invest Rs 515 crore to set up a state-of-the-art plant to manufacture consumer products like soaps and face creams in Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu that will provide jobs to over 400 people.
The FMCG major, which sells its products in 85 countries, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance, Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion arm, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai.
Nisaba Godrej and Sudhir Sitapati represented GCPL in their capacities as Executive Chairperson and Managing Director and CEO respectively, while Industries Minister T R B Raaja, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Industries Secretary S Krishnan, and Guidance MD & CEO V Vishnu represented the state government at the ceremony.
The new state-of-the-art facility will serve as a manufacturing hub for brands such as Cinthol To serve as a manufacturing hub for brands such as Cinthol, Godrej Expert Rich Crème, Godrej Selfie Shampoo Hair Colour, and Goodknight, a household name in India.
“Bringing this facility to Tamil Nadu is a part of our renewed efforts to boost FMCG manufacturing in the state. After all, we are one of the largest consumers of retail products across categories and verticals. A futuristic, high-value investment in line with Tamil Nadu’s progressive outlook, what more can we ask!,” Raaja said.
DH had in its July 23 edition reported that the Tamil Nadu Cabinet has cleared an investment proposal by Godrej to set up a factory. The upcoming facility will come up in Tirupporur taluk in Chengalpattu district and the choice guarantees access to crucial southern markets and facilitates meeting requirements in neighbouring regions, the company said.
“The new plant is expected to significantly boost GCPL's production capabilities and contribute to the company's overall production capacity. We aspire to develop this factory as a lighthouse unit and strive to be amongst the first few factories in Tamil Nadu to achieve this recognition,” Nisaba Godrej said.
An official release from the government said the new facility will generate jobs for 446 persons and that GCPL has promised that 50 per cent of these jobs will be provided to women, while 5 per cent will be set aside for people from LGBTQ communities and differently abled.
“GCPL is committed to building a sustainable facility with cutting-edge technology and Industry 4.0 principles,” the Industries Minister added.
The investment pledge by the Godrej Group comes months before the state is to hold the third edition of its Global Investors’ Meet on January 7 and 8, 2024 in Chennai.
Stalin himself travelled to Singapore and Japan in May to invite companies in those countries for the meeting and signed a couple of MoUs, including an investment by medical devices manufacturer Omron, which has begun work on its first India factory near Chennai.