Godrej to invest Rs 515 crore in Tamil Nadu for FMCG manufacturing unit

“Bringing this facility to Tamil Nadu is a part of our renewed efforts to boost FMCG manufacturing in the state. After all, we are one of the largest consumers of retail products across categories and verticals. A futuristic, high-value investment in line with Tamil Nadu’s progressive outlook, what more can we ask!,” Raaja said.

DH had in its July 23 edition reported that the Tamil Nadu Cabinet has cleared an investment proposal by Godrej to set up a factory. The upcoming facility will come up in Tirupporur taluk in Chengalpattu district and the choice guarantees access to crucial southern markets and facilitates meeting requirements in neighbouring regions, the company said.

“The new plant is expected to significantly boost GCPL's production capabilities and contribute to the company's overall production capacity. We aspire to develop this factory as a lighthouse unit and strive to be amongst the first few factories in Tamil Nadu to achieve this recognition,” Nisaba Godrej said.

An official release from the government said the new facility will generate jobs for 446 persons and that GCPL has promised that 50 per cent of these jobs will be provided to women, while 5 per cent will be set aside for people from LGBTQ communities and differently abled.

“GCPL is committed to building a sustainable facility with cutting-edge technology and Industry 4.0 principles,” the Industries Minister added.