Gold boom sparks stunning 32% surge — Jewellery player’s turnaround gains momentum

<p>PC Jeweller Ltd reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter of FY2025-26, posting a standalone revenue growth of around 32% year-on-year, according to a regulatory filing released on Monday.</p><p>The company highlighted that steady performance across all quarters helped FY2026 emerge as a highly positive year, with overall revenue rising approximately 49% YoY, reflecting continued progress in its turnaround efforts. In comparison, its revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,243.25 crore in FY2024-25.</p><p>While no specific reason was cited, higher gold prices driven by global geopolitical uncertainties are believed to have supported revenue growth.</p><p>The company also made progress in reducing its debt, cutting outstanding bank borrowings by about 23% during the quarter under a Joint Settlement Agreement. It reiterated its goal of becoming debt-free in the near future.</p><p>Additionally, the firm has expanded strategically by incorporating PCJ Mining SARL in Chad to explore precious metal mining and enable vertical integration.</p><p>Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about demand from the wedding season and Akshay Tritiya, while also planning retail expansion and skill development initiatives.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Please seek consultation of an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.</em></p>