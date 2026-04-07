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Gold boom sparks stunning 32% surge — Jewellery player’s turnaround gains momentum

While no specific reason was cited, higher gold prices driven by global geopolitical uncertainties are believed to have supported revenue growth.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:06 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 08:06 IST

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