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Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, others buy 1.3% stake in Paytm for Rs 963 crore

Earlier this month, Paytm reported a consolidated profit of Rs 183 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026, a turnaround from a loss of Rs 545 crore in the same period a year ago.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 12:46 IST
Business NewsPaytmGoldman Sachscompanies

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