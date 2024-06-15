Google CEO testifies at Ozy trial, denies $600 million offer

By Avalon Pernell

Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai took the witness stand at the fraud trial of Ozy Media Inc. co-founder Carlos Watson, testifying that the search giant never intended to buy the startup for any amount of money.

Watson is accused of defrauding investors of tens of millions of dollars by lying about Ozy’s business success, including boasting that Alphabet’s Google had offered to buy the company for “hundreds of millions of dollars".

The once high-flying media startup collapsed after the New York Times reported in 2021 that Chief Operating Officer Samir Rao impersonated a senior executive at Google’s YouTube unit to praise Ozy on a February 2021 call with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bankers.

Rao, who’s pleaded guilty, testified earlier that it was part of his and Watson’s scheme to fool investors into thinking Ozy was profitable.

Pichai on Friday told the jury in Brooklyn, New York, federal court that an acquisition of Ozy was never discussed but that Google did consider hiring Watson as head of its news programming. A $25 million investment in Ozy would have been part of that deal.