Google defends ad tech as safe, says it rivals Meta, Amazon

But even for publishers using Google’s ad server, there were ways to circumvent the tight connection to the company’s ad exchange, said Nitish Korula, engineering director for ad serving and quality. Websites could instruct the ad server to prioritize a different ad exchange over Google’s, he said. They could also boost bids by entering a higher number into the ad server than the actual bid they received to force Google’s exchange to match it, he said.

After questions from the DOJ, Korula acknowledged that few companies use the AdX Direct product. He wrote in 2020 that Google should keep it around because it might help the search giant as a “concept for antitrust.” He also acknowledged that the “boost” feature had “some downsides” since it would interfere with a website’s record-keeping.

Quality control over ads

Google, lawyers for the company said, had a legitimate business reason for tightly integrating products across its ad empire: doing so made it easier for its engineers to reduce ad spam and fraud, benefiting the entire advertising ecosystem.

Opening up its tools to third-party rivals too quickly could make it easier for nefarious actors hoping to game the system and profit from advertising scams, the company argued. On the other hand, having more insight into the ads flowing across its systems allowed Google to catch con artists more quickly.

Per Bjorke, a company product director for ad traffic quality, testified on Tuesday that Google was one of two primary companies that detected a multimillion-dollar ad fraud scheme called 3ve, leading to the shutdown of the operation and the prosecution of its leaders in 2018.

“The vast majority of the 3ve traffic we received and bought came from the third-party ecosystem,” Bjorke said. “I believe that is primarily because we made it very hard for bad actors to infiltrate our AdSense and AdX networks.”

Alejandro Borgia, Google’s director of product management for ad safety, testified that Google’s end-to-end ad tech stack made it easier for the company to increase users’ trust in ads. “If users feel unsafe, they won’t click on ads or will turn on ad blockers,” he said.

In response, the DOJ sought to show that there were other ways to fight spam and fraud besides tying together its ad products. Google, it argued, was not the only company that engaged in that work — and there were times the company wasn’t particularly effective.

Michael Freeman, a DOJ lawyer, asked Bjorke if he had heard of reports that found Google had facilitated the placement of ads on shady websites, including a 2022 ProPublica investigation that covered how Google’s ad business funds disinformation around the world.

“I don’t remember that specific report,” Bjorke said. “I probably read it at the time, but I don’t remember it right now.”

Borgia, Google’s ad safety leader, acknowledged that in July 2021, the tech company only “actively managed” 10% of its safety policies, including only two related to scams. But Borgia said that didn’t mean the company wasn’t enforcing those policies, only that it didn’t have dedicated models or teams focused on them. “We provide safety for those policies through other means,” he said, such as machine learning algorithms.