Google parent Alphabet beats quarterly revenue estimates

Revenue grew 14% to $84.74 billion in the April-to-June period, compared with analysts' consensus estimate of $84.19 billion, according to LSEG data.
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 20:45 IST

Alphabet beat revenue estimates for the second quarter on Tuesday, driven by a rise in digital advertising sales and healthy demand for its cloud computing services.

Revenue grew 14 per cent to $84.74 billion in the April-to-June period, compared with analysts' consensus estimate of $84.19 billion, according to LSEG data.

Revenue from cloud computing services, a widely watched barometer for the health of enterprise technology spending, grew 28.8 per cent to $10.35 billion.

Analysts were expecting $10.16 billion.

