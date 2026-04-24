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Google plans to invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic: Report

The report comes just days after Anthropic announced that e-commerce giant Amazon will invest up to $25 billion in the company, underscoring the surge ⁠in interest ‌in backing the creator of Claude.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 17:23 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 17:23 IST
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