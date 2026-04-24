<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a>-parent Alphabet will invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic, <em>Bloomberg News</em> reported on Friday, as the tech giant deepens its partnership with the startup which is also its rival in the global AI race.</p><p>Google has committed $10 billion now in cash at a $350 billion valuation, the report said, adding that the company will invest a further $30 billion if Anthropic meets performance targets and support a major expansion of Anthropic's computing capacity.</p><p>Anthropic and Google did not immediately respond to <em>Reuters</em>' requests for comment.</p><p>The report comes just days after Anthropic announced that e-commerce giant Amazon will invest up to $25 billion in the company, underscoring the surge in interest in backing the creator of Claude.</p>.India a strategic market; bullish about our investment commitments: AWS.<p>Anthropic has enjoyed a sharp uptick in demand this year, with the company's annual run-rate revenue surpassing $30 billion this month, up from about $9 billion at the end of 2025, as the firm's focus on training its AI models for coding has given it a large enterprise customer base.</p><p>The startup raised $30 billion in a funding round in February that valued it at $380 billion post-money amid massive investor interest, and has reportedly drawn offers from venture capital firms valuing it at as much as $800 billion.</p><p>Strong demand for its Claude family of models has pushed the company to hunt for more computing capacity, prompting it to sign several major deals in recent weeks.</p><p>The company struck a deal with Broadcom and Google for AI capacity earlier this month, announced a multi-year agreement with cloud infrastructure firm CoreWeave and is also set to secure nearly 1 gigawatt of capacity via Amazon's chips by year-end.</p>