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Google signs classified AI deal with Pentagon: Report

The Pentagon signed agreements worth up to $200 million each with major ‌AI labs in 2025, including ‌Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:50 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:50 IST
US newsGoogleArtificial IntelligencePentagon

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