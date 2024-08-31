Google to explore manufacturing of Pixel 8 phones, skill development in Tamil Nadu

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said, "We are happy to collaborate with Google on advanced manufacturing, including the recently announced Made in India Pixel 8 phone being manufactured in Tamil Nadu. The MoU signed today will explore key AI initiatives under the Tamil Nadu AI labs." "Through the Chief Minister's visionary 'Naan Mudhalvan' programme we aim to equip the youth of Tamil Nadu with future-ready AI skills and spark innovation across key sectors -- startups, mobility, healthcare and other real-world challenges," he said.