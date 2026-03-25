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Google to label verified investment apps in India amid regulatory crackdown on fraud

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said, 'This ‌verified badge will make it difficult to impersonate genuine financial services apps.'
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 14:37 IST
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