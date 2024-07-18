Google to reduce Maps platform fee for Indian developers next month

Google has announced it'll slash the Maps platform fee for local developers and startups in India.

The news comes just a couple of weeks after Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal cut ties with the Google Maps Platform for his company's cab service. Aggarwal has opened his own Ola Maps platform for Indian developers.

Ola is also offering a year of free access to Ola Maps via the company's Krutrim Cloud and developers and app companies are entitled to get Rs 100 crore in free credits.

During, I/O Connect 2024 developers conclave in Bengaluru on July 17, the search engine giant revealed that it would reduce the Google Maps platform fee by up to 90 per cent in India.