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Google top India counsel quits in latest departure amid regulatory hurdles: Report

Last year, Google's head of public policy in India, Sreenivasa ⁠Reddy, quit, ⁠the second departure for that role in around two years. The company has still not filled the role.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:18 IST
Business NewsIndiaGoogle

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