Govt greenlights massive weapons push — defence player set for big leap

<p>In a major boost to India’s defence manufacturing ambitions, a domestic player has secured a crucial government approval that could redefine its future trajectory. The newly granted license opens doors to manufacturing high-value strategic weapon systems, signaling a significant shift toward self-reliance in advanced defence technologies. With lifetime validity, the approval underscores long-term policy support for indigenous capability building.</p><p>Apollo Micro Systems Limited has received an arms manufacturing license from the Government of India, enabling it to produce a wide range of advanced munitions and weapon systems. These include missiles, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), torpedoes, aerial bombs, rockets, and next-generation loitering munitions.</p><p>The license allows manufacturing across two key categories of arms above 12.7mm caliber and covers end-to-end capabilities including assembly, integration, and proof testing. Production will take place at the company’s Hyderabad-based facilities, positioning it as a full-spectrum defence manufacturer.</p><p>This development marks a strategic transformation, expanding the company’s role from subsystem provider to complete weapon systems manufacturer, potentially unlocking new revenue streams and export opportunities in the global defence market.</p>