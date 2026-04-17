Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Govt greenlights massive weapons push — defence player set for big leap

The newly granted license opens doors to manufacturing high-value strategic weapon systems, signaling a significant shift toward self-reliance in advanced defence technologies.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 April 2026, 08:20 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us