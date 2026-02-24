<p>Bengaluru: Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal’s LAT Aerospace has acquired Sharang Shakti, an early-stage defence robotics startup based in Gurugram. Goyal said this is the first step toward building indigenous defence capabilities, alongside its long-term mission to develop next-generation civil aviation platforms in India.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Goyal said civil aviation and defence are often viewed as separate sectors. But the core technology stack is shared across autonomy, perception, sensing, navigation, guidance, and control systems.</p>.Trade talks with US will resume 'as soon as there's more clarity,' says Commerce minister Goyal.<p>“By bringing Sharang Shakti into LAT, we are building these capabilities in-house, from first principles, with the intent to deploy them across both defence and civil programs over time,” he said.</p>