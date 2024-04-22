Grindr sued in London for sharing users HIV status with ad firms

By Katharine Gemmell

Grindr Inc. was sued by users for sharing sensitive personal information, including their HIV status, with advertising companies in a London lawsuit.

The LGBTQ+ app allegedly shared information to third parties for commercial purposes without the users’ consent, which included data on ethnicity, sexual orientation and HIV test dates, according to law firm Austen Hays which filed the claim at the High Court Monday.

The service — described as the world’s largest social-networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people — was previously fined $6 million by Norway in 2021 for data privacy behavior that breached Europe’s strict privacy laws. The UK’s privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office, also investigated the app and issued a warning against breaches.