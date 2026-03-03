<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gst">GST</a> authorities have issued a demand notice of Rs 6.37 crore to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/britannia">Britannia</a> Industries, and the company is exploring legal remedies.</p>.<p>The bakery food company received the order from the Office of the Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Thane on Monday, according to a regulatory filing from the company.</p>.<p>The order has been passed under Section 74 of the GST Act for FY 2020-21 to FY 2023-24, alleging non-payment of tax due to "incorrect classification" of goods supplied.</p>.Vodafone Idea gets Rs 638 crore GST penalty order.<p>"The tax and penalty quantified in the order amount to Rs 2,12,40,000 and Rs 4,24,80,000 respectively, totalling to a demand of Rs 6,37,20,000 in addition to the applicable interest," Britannia said.</p>.<p>However, this will have " no material impact on the financials, operations or other activities" of the company, said Britannia, which owns popular brands such as Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice and MarieGold.</p>.<p>"The order is appealable and the company shall take necessary actions, including exercising the legal remedies available under the GST law," said Britannia Industries.</p>