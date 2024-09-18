GST on PCs, laptops for students needs to be reduced: Lenovo India MD

We are reasonably strong, and sales are also cyclical. Mega deals swing the market share a lot. As a company, when we break down the market, there is the public or government buying, which would be a large deal component, and then there is the very large enterprises and the education sector. In the VLE and private education, we have a good presence, and these are addressable markets for us. The government market is something which has not been strong for us, because of the land border clause in the general financial rules of the government, which governs procurement. We have applied under that clause and are awaiting approval. We are supporting the PLI scheme, Make in India, we are bringing high-end design jobs here. But overall addressable market in India, we remain the number two brand.