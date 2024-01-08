HAL to showcase indigenous capabilities at Vibrant Gujarat

Bengaluru: The modified Su-30 MKI will be one of the major attractions in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)’s showcase at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show which opens in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.
The aircraft has been indigenously modified for integration of the air-to-ground BrahMos missile, manufactured in India. The missile weighs 2,500 kg and has a range of nearly 300 km. HAL has, to date, manufactured 220 Su-30 MKI aircraft and overhauled over 100.
"With thrust on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, HAL seeks to explore the capability of Indian industries through this event,” C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Additional Charge), HAL, said.
HAL’s Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will be on static display at the event which will end on January 13. A Make-in-India product built with private participation, LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world which can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 m (16,400 ft) with a considerable load of weapons and fuel, meeting the specific requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, the defence PSU said on Monday.
HAL has identified over 100 critical items for indigenisation and will display some of them in the show which is in its 10th edition. The scale models of Su-30, Light Combat Aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter (WSI), Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 and Dornier-228 will be displayed. The HAL stall will also showcase core competencies and capabilities of Indian industries, opportunities in indigenisation of critical aerospace parts, aggregates, materials, and consumables.