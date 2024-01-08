HAL to showcase indigenous capabilities at Vibrant Gujarat

Bengaluru: The modified Su-30 MKI will be one of the major attractions in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)’s showcase at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show which opens in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The aircraft has been indigenously modified for integration of the air-to-ground BrahMos missile, manufactured in India. The missile weighs 2,500 kg and has a range of nearly 300 km. HAL has, to date, manufactured 220 Su-30 MKI aircraft and overhauled over 100.

"With thrust on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, HAL seeks to explore the capability of Indian industries through this event,” C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Additional Charge), HAL, said.