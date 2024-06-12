Havells denies proxy advisory firm's allegation over remunerations of two directors

It further said, "Total promoter remuneration was Rs 36.92 crore and Rs 42.73 crore in FY23 and FY24, respectively, which is high in absolute terms. We do not support the resolution."

Similarly, on Rajesh Kumar Gupta's reappointment, IiAS said, "While a large portion of his remuneration is variable and linked to company profitability, there is no absolute cap on the remuneration: therefore, as profitability increases, remuneration may be much higher over his tenure."

It further said, "The company (Havells India) must cap his remuneration in absolute terms – there is no clarity on the stock options that may be granted over his term. Total executive remuneration was Rs 64.46 crore and Rs 70.06 crore in FY23 and FY24, respectively, which is high in absolute terms. We do not support the resolution."

He has been on the board since March 21, 1992. He will attain 70 years of age on June 17 2027, IiAS said, adding, "we do not consider age to be a criterion for board directorships".