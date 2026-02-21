<p>New Delhi: HCL Group and Foxconn on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a chip manufacturing unit, which is expected to be operational by 2028.</p><p>The two companies announced Rs 3,700 crore investment in the joint venture facility, which will have the capacity to process 20,000 wafers per month. The joint venture entity is named India Chip Private Limited. HCL Group controls 60% while Taiwan’s Foxconn holds 40% stake in the joint venture entity.</p><p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone for the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test (OSAT) facility located at Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority in Jewar, Greater Noida. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the event.</p><p>"Developed India will be built only when India is self-reliant. For this, Made-in-India chip is very important. Whatever India is doing in the field of technology in this decade, it will become the foundation of our capability in the 21st century," Modi said.</p><p>The prime minister noted that in the last 11 years, India has witnessed a monumental shift in its industrial landscape, with electronics manufacturing growing six-fold. “This growth is most evident in the mobile revolution, where domestic production has increased 28-fold and exports have surged by a staggering 100-fold”, he added.</p><p>With a planned capacity to process 20,000 wafers per month, the facility will play a pivotal role in meeting India’s growing domestic demand for semiconductor components while strengthening a resilient, self-reliant semiconductor supply chain, as per a joint statement released by HCL Group and Foxconn.</p>.‘Made-in-India chips key to developed India’: PM Modi lays foundation for HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant.<p>This milestone is especially significant as HCL, a global technology powerhouse with an expanding base of users for its world-class software platforms, celebrates its 50th anniversary – marking not just a legacy of leadership, but a bold step into India’s semiconductor future, it said.</p><p>The new facility is expected to create over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs, build local supply chains, and attract ecosystem partners across the semiconductor value chain.</p><p>“This project marks a significant new chapter in the HCL Group’s growth story and builds on our strong engineering legacy, which has long contributed to India’s technology and manufacturing ecosystem,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Group.</p><p>“We are proud to deepen our commitment to Uttar Pradesh and contribute meaningfully to the state’s fast-evolving technology and manufacturing landscape. We look forward to working closely with Foxconn, to bring this state-of-the-art project to life at the earliest, and to further strengthen India’s technology story,” Malhotra added.</p><p>Young Liu, Chairman, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), said, “This JV is a great example of how we build, operate and localize in India. Our BOL business model supports the local community.”</p>