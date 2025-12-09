<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm HCLTech has partnered with Semiconductor IP solutions provider Dolphin Semiconductor to co-develop energy-efficient chips. HCLTech will embed Dolphin’s specialised low-power IP into its silicon design workflows. This integration will deliver scalable, high-efficiency SoCs (system-on-chip) that reduce energy consumption, while maintaining robust computational capabilities across diverse workloads, the IT firm said.</p>.<p>“By partnering with HCLTech, we will be able to extend the reach of our low-power IP to more applications and customers than ever before. This partnership will help us push the boundaries of energy-efficient computing — whether it is for IoT devices or datacentre ecosystems,” said Dolphin Semiconductor EVP of Engineering Pierre-Marie Dell’Accio.</p>.HCLTech inks pact with AWS to financial services.<p>“As AI workloads surge, data grows exponentially, and sustainability becomes a top priority. Our collaboration with Dolphin Semiconductor will empower our clients to lead with agility, high performance and a strong commitment to environmental responsibility,” HCLTech CVP and Head of Engineering and R&D Services Hari Sadarahalli said.</p>.<p>Both companies will help enterprises address growing demands for energy efficiency and high performance in increasingly complex and connected environments. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Tata and Intel partner </p>.<p>Tata Group and Intel Corporation will explore a collaboration focused on consumer and enterprise hardware enablement, and semiconductor and systems manufacturing to support the country's domestic semiconductor ecosystem. This marks a pivotal step towards developing an India-based geo-resilient electronics and semiconductor supply chain, Tata Group said.</p>.<p>As part of the MoU, Intel and Tata intend to explore manufacturing and packaging of Intel products for local markets at Tata Electronics’ upcoming Fab and OSAT facilities, as well as a collaboration for advanced packaging in India.</p>