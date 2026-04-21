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HCLTech Q4 net profit up 4% to Rs 4,488 crore

During the quarter, the company's performance came below expectations due to softness in certain parts of its business, due to lower discretionary spend and delayed decision-making.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 15:37 IST
Business NewsProfitHCL

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