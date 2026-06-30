HDFC Bank names Rajiv Kumar, former CEC, ex-Finance Secretary, as its chairman

HDFC Bank appoints Rajiv Kumar, former CEC and Finance Secretary, as chairman to replace Atanu Chakraborty who quit citing ethical concerns.

Key points

• New chairman appointment Rajiv Kumar, former Finance Secretary and 25th Chief Election Commissioner, has been appointed as HDFC Bank's new chairman for a four-year term as an independent director, with RBI approval required for his three-year part-time chairman role.

• Replacement of Atanu Chakraborty Kumar replaces Atanu Chakraborty, who resigned abruptly in March citing ethical concerns, and will take over after RBI approval.

• Career highlights Kumar is credited with revitalising public sector banks, implementing reforms like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and overseeing the 2024 general election, the largest voter turnout in history.

• Policy reforms under Kumar As Finance Secretary, Kumar led initiatives such as freezing 3.38 lakh shell companies, banning unregulated deposit schemes, and recapitalising public sector banks with over Rs 3 lakh crore.