HDFC Bank names Rajiv Kumar, former CEC, ex-Finance Secretary, as its chairman

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HDFC Bank appoints Rajiv Kumar, former CEC and Finance Secretary, as chairman to replace Atanu Chakraborty who quit citing ethical concerns.
Key points
• New chairman appointment
Rajiv Kumar, former Finance Secretary and 25th Chief Election Commissioner, has been appointed as HDFC Bank's new chairman for a four-year term as an independent director, with RBI approval required for his three-year part-time chairman role.
• Replacement of Atanu Chakraborty
Kumar replaces Atanu Chakraborty, who resigned abruptly in March citing ethical concerns, and will take over after RBI approval.
• Career highlights
Kumar is credited with revitalising public sector banks, implementing reforms like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and overseeing the 2024 general election, the largest voter turnout in history.
• Policy reforms under Kumar
As Finance Secretary, Kumar led initiatives such as freezing 3.38 lakh shell companies, banning unregulated deposit schemes, and recapitalising public sector banks with over Rs 3 lakh crore.
• Election Commission reforms
During his tenure as CEC, Kumar introduced reforms like four voter registration dates, advanced application facilities for young voters, and advocated for remote voting mechanisms for migrants and NRIs.
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Published 30 June 2026, 03:49 IST