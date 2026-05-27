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HDFC Bank rejects allegation of wrongdoing in Rs 45 crore payment to MSRDC, shares slip

'We strongly reject any assumptions of wrongdoing or culpability based on selective material,' the statement added.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 13:31 IST
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