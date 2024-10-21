HDFC Bank shares climb over 3.50% after Q2 earnings; market valuation jumps Rs 46,433 cr

<p>New Delhi: Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday morning climbed more than 3.50 per cent after the firm posted a 6 per cent rise in September quarter net profit on a consolidated basis.</p>.<p>The stock increased 3.53 per cent to Rs 1,740.55 per piece on the BSE.</p>.<p>On the NSE, it jumped 3.42 per cent to Rs 1,739.50 apiece.</p>.<p>The company's market valuation surged Rs 46,433.29 crore to Rs 13,29,281.58 crore during the morning trade.</p>.Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slump nearly 7%; market valuation erodes by Rs 24,801.79 crore.<p>The stock was the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.</p>.<p>HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 6 per cent increase in September quarter net profit to Rs 17,825.91 crore on a consolidated basis.</p>.<p>On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's post-tax net grew to Rs 16,820.97 crore during the reporting period, as against Rs 15,976.11 crore in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>Its core net interest income grew 10 per cent to Rs 30,010 crore on the back of a 7 per cent increase in gross advances and the margins being stable at 3.46 per cent.</p>.<p>The bank, which had guided towards doubling in size in four years recently, is operating as per market dynamics right now, its Chief Financial Officer S Vaidyanathan told reporters on a call. </p>