HDFC Bank shares climb over 3.50% after Q2 earnings; market valuation jumps Rs 46,433 cr

The stock increased 3.53 per cent to Rs 1,740.55 per piece on the BSE.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 06:45 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 06:45 IST
