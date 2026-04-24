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Heineken's India revenue grew in low-single-digit in March quarter 2026

Heineken's net revenue in March quarter was 6.7 billion Euros, up 2.8 per cent.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 02:25 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 02:25 IST
Business NewscompaniesbeerUnited Breweries Limited

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