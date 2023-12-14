JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Hero MotoCorp names DLF's Vivek Anand as CFO

Vivek Anand is replacing Niranjan Gupta.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 16:24 IST

Follow Us

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday named Vivek Anand as its chief financial officer, replacing Niranjan Gupta.

Anand, a chartered accountant, held the position of CFO at real estate developer DLF for the past four years, Hero MotoCorp said.

Anand's appointment comes months after Gupta was named as Hero MotoCorp CEO in March this year.

The company also approved an additional investment of Rs 1.4 billion ($16.81 million) in electric-scooter maker Ather Energy, increasing Hero's stake in the company to 39.7 per cent from 36.7 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 December 2023, 16:24 IST)
Business Newshero motocorp

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT