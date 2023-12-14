Hero MotoCorp names DLF's Vivek Anand as CFO

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday named Vivek Anand as its chief financial officer, replacing Niranjan Gupta.

Anand, a chartered accountant, held the position of CFO at real estate developer DLF for the past four years, Hero MotoCorp said.

Anand's appointment comes months after Gupta was named as Hero MotoCorp CEO in March this year.

The company also approved an additional investment of Rs 1.4 billion ($16.81 million) in electric-scooter maker Ather Energy, increasing Hero's stake in the company to 39.7 per cent from 36.7 per cent.