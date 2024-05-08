Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit up 16.7% at Rs 943.46 cr

New Delhi: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 943.46 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2024, riding on higher sales.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 810.8 crore in the same period a year ago, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,616.68 crore as against Rs 8,434.28 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Hero MotoCorp said it sold 13.92 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in Q4 FY24 as against 12.70 lakh units in Q4 FY23.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 8,427.36 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 7,508.94 crore in the same period a year ago.