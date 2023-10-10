Hexagon is looking at 30% YoY growth in revenue in India

In addition, while India already has demonstrated agile product development in the software space, we can also show that leadership in the manufacturing world too. We are in a sweet spot right now. We have established leadership in the software world, capital is coming to India and the country has an advantage due to China+1, all of which can help take our manufacturing share in GDP from a single digital number to about 30 per cent of the total GDP. We need to skill our workforce to go in that direction.