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Hexaware to invest £25 million in UK expansion

Hexaware’s investment plan was among those the UK government announced at the G7 Summit on June 16, 2026.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 16:29 IST
Business NewsUKinvestment

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