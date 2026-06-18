Hexaware to invest £25 million in UK expansion

<p>Bengaluru: IT solutions and services provider Hexaware Technologies plans to invest £25 million to expand its UK operations, a move expected to create around 1,200 jobs across Manchester, Leeds, and Birmingham over the next three to five years.</p><p>Hexaware’s investment plan was among those the UK government announced at the G7 Summit on June 16, 2026. The company will expand its delivery centre in Birmingham and establish R&D centres in Manchester and Leeds. The investment will accelerate innovation at scale across new and emerging technologies, including AI, digital services, and quantum computing, with a focus on developing local talent, advancing research, and driving modernisation in citizen and public services.</p>.Net income tax collection grows 15% to over Rs 5.21 lakh cr till June 17.<p>R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware, said, “Hexaware has worked alongside businesses in the UK for more than three decades. We have very high ambitions for our growth, creating impact in the UK and proudly supporting the government’s inclusive vision for AI. Our investments are focused on developing young talent, working with unique published datasets, and collaborating with government at all levels across the country to create a positive impact for the citizens of the UK. These investments in AI research, digital innovation for citizen services, and talent incubation will create meaningful social impact while fueling and accelerating the UK’s long-term economic growth.”</p><p>Parameshwaran (Param) Iyer, Executive Vice President, Head – UK and Europe, Hexaware, said, “The UK is one of our fastest-growing markets, and this investment reflects the confidence our clients and the UK government place in Hexaware."</p><p>The UK is Hexaware’s second-largest global market and its fastest-growing geography, where the company opened its UK headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf in 2025.</p>