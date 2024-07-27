Highest paid CEO in India: Who he is and what is his salary?

As per HCLTech's annual report released on July 22, the company's CEO has now become the highest paid CEO in India with his renumeration for 2024 being around Rs 84.16 crore.

The base salary of C Vijayakumar, who received a 190.75 per cent year-on-year increase, is around Rs 16 crore. Meanwhile, he bagged a performance bonus and long-term incentive (LTI) cash component of around Rs 9 crore and Rs 19.7 crore, respectively.

Reportedly, Vijayakumar's salary was over 700 times the median salary of other HCLTech employees.

“Our revenues crossed the ₹100,000 crores milestone and our employee base reached the 225,000 mark (including an intake of 25,000+ entry level employees), while our services portfolio encompassing Digital, Engineering, Cloud, AI and Software, coupled with our strategic alliances, all punched in equal weigh,” Vijayakumar's was quoted as saying in a letter to the shareholders.