Highest paid CEO in India: Who he is and what is his salary?

As per HCLTech's annual report released on July 22, the company's CEO has now become the highest paid CEO in India with his renumeration for 2024 being around Rs 84.16 crore.
The base salary of C Vijayakumar, who received a 190.75 per cent year-on-year increase, is around Rs 16 crore. Meanwhile, he bagged a performance bonus and long-term incentive (LTI) cash component of around Rs 9 crore and Rs 19.7 crore, respectively.
Reportedly, Vijayakumar's salary was over 700 times the median salary of other HCLTech employees.
“Our revenues crossed the ₹100,000 crores milestone and our employee base reached the 225,000 mark (including an intake of 25,000+ entry level employees), while our services portfolio encompassing Digital, Engineering, Cloud, AI and Software, coupled with our strategic alliances, all punched in equal weigh,” Vijayakumar's was quoted as saying in a letter to the shareholders.
The IT services company on July 24 hosted a delegation led by UK foreign secretary David Lammy at the Noida campus, according to a release.
Lammy met with HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and visited one of the innovation labs on the campus.
HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said the company takes immense pride in being a digital transformation enabler for UK businesses and the economy at large, and exuded confidence that the visit will further strengthen the economic collaboration between the two nations.
HCLTech began its business operations in the UK in 1998 and has strengthened its presence in the country with its innovation labs.
The company is a digital transformation partner to some of the largest firms in the country. HCLTech ranks among the top 10 software and IT services companies in the UK, where it employs 3,300-plus professionals.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 27 July 2024, 09:10 IST