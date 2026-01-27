<p>Mumbai: In what was one of the biggest expansion announcements in recent times, the Mumbai-headquartered Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, will put in a whopping Rs 21,000-crore in smelter expansion in Odisha. </p><p>Hindalco is the world’s largest aluminium company by revenues, and the world’s second largest copper rods manufacturer outside China. </p><p>Hindalco flagged off the Rs 21,000-crore, 3.6 lakh-tonne-per-annum smelter expansion at its Aditya Aluminium complex in Sambalpur and commissioned a 1.7 lakh-tonne-per-annum Flat Rolled Products (FRP) and battery-grade aluminium foil manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore. The projects were inaugurated by the Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi, according to a press statement issued by Hindalco on Tuesday. </p><p>The Odisha investments are a significant component of the company’s overall growth capex of Rs 55,000 crore across India.</p>.Adani, Aditya Birla groups to compete in wire & cable industry after cement.<p>These projects are a major step in indigenising critical raw materials for lithium-ion batteries in India, supporting the electric mobility and energy storage ecosystem, while enhancing domestic capabilities in high-grade aluminium products. </p><p>The battery-grade aluminium foil facility—India’s first of its kind—draws input directly from the FRP complex and is designed to support up to 100 GWh of lithium-ion cell manufacturing capacity.</p><p>These projects form part of Hindalco’s broader growth capital expenditure programme, with around Rs 37,000 crore planned for Odisha across upstream and downstream aluminium operations. </p><p>Commenting on the development, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said: “India’s manufacturing growth depends on integration, value addition and sustainability. Through Hindalco, we are building a fully integrated aluminium ecosystem that spans from upstream resources to high-value downstream products. Our long-standing partnership with Odisha continues to play an important role in this journey. This strategy strengthens India’s self-reliance, supports critical sectors, and accelerates the nation’s transition towards advanced, sustainable manufacturing.”</p>.Aditya Birla Group looks to tap into India's love for gold with jewellery venture.<p>Hindalco Industries Ltd Managing Director Satish Pai, Managing Director said: “The FRP expansion and smelter growth at Sambalpur exemplify our integrated upstream–downstream growth strategy. This enables Hindalco to deliver high-quality aluminium solutions across packaging, defence, electric mobility, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, positioning us strongly to support India’s industrial ambitions while creating long-term value.”</p><p>Hindalco is India’s largest flat rolled products player, accounting for over 50% of the domestic market. With nearly 40% of flat-rolled aluminium currently imported into India, the expanded FRP capacity is expected to reduce import dependence by nearly half, supporting domestic manufacturing and improving India’s competitiveness in high-grade aluminium products. The smelter expansion at Aditya Aluminium will also mark a step forward in energy transition, with a portion of its power requirement planned to be met through round-the-clock renewable energy (RE-RTC), integrating sustainability considerations into large-scale industrial growth.</p><p>Hindalco’s presence in Odisha spans over 15 years of strong partnership with the State, during which it has already invested more than ₹25,000 crore across bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminium smelting, and downstream manufacturing. The company’s operations link upstream resources bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminium with high-value downstream products like FRP and battery foil, creating a fully integrated aluminium ecosystem.</p>