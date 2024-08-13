Hindalco Q1 profit rises 25% to Rs 3,074 crore on operational efficiencies, lower input costs

In a statement, the company said the consolidated PAT in the first quarter of FY25 "was Rs 3,074 crore compared to Rs 2,454 crore in Q1 FY24, up by 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY)." Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 57,437 crore, over Rs 53,382 crore in the year-ago period.