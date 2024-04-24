Hindustan Unilever reports 1.53% dip in net profit to Rs 2,561 crore in Q4

New Delh: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday reported a 1.53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,561 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,601 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 15,441 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 15,375 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.