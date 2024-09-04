How hidden humans help 'self-driving' cars navigate city streets

While Zoox and other companies have started to reveal how humans intervene to help the driverless cars, none of the companies have revealed how many remote assistance technicians they employ or how much it all costs. Zoox's command center holds about three dozen people who oversee what appears to be a small number of driverless cars -- two in Foster City and several more in Las Vegas -- as well as a fleet of about 200 test cars that still have a driver behind a steering wheel.