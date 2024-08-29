'How is this permitted?', TMC's Mahua Moitra slams SEBI over Adani debentures launch

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday took shots at Indian market regulator Sebi, over the announcement of Adani Enterprises' debentures.
"Did Chairperson SEBI recuse herself from these meetings / discussion or not?," she asked.
Adani Enterprises Limited today announced the launch of its maiden public issuance of secured, rated, listed redeemable, non-convertible debentures. The NCDs proposed to be issued under the Issue have been rated “CARE A+; Positive (Single A Plus; Outlook: Positive) by CARE Ratings Limited, the company said.
Further, the company added "AEL’s offering will include up to 80,00,000 non-convertible debentures (“NCDs” or “Debentures”), each with a face value of Rs 1,000. The base size issue is Rs 400 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription up to an additional Rs 400 crore (“Green Shoe Option”) aggregating up to Rs 800 crore (“Issue” or “Issue Size”). The Issue will open on September 04, 2024, and close on September 17, 2024, with an option of early closure or extension."
An incensed Moitra, tagging the Finance Minister of India, questioned "How is this permitted until Supreme Court verdict isn’t final? You have told the Supreme Court that you are still investigating."
The recent Hindenburg report has cast a shadow of doubt on Sebi's role in the alleged Adani scam, though chairperson Madhabi Buch has maintained her innocence in the matter.
Buch on Thursday said there has been a positive response to small and medium REITs (real estate investment trusts) and industry players came forward for regulations on such entities.
Recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) implemented regulations for small and medium real estate investment trusts (SM REITs) aimed at significantly increasing investor interest in fractional ownership of real estate assets.
"Ultimate objective of Sebi is to ensure compliance becomes the low hum in the background, like breathing," Buch said in her first public appearance since Hindenburg came with its second report earlier this month.
(With agency inputs)
Published 29 August 2024, 09:44 IST