'How is this permitted?', TMC's Mahua Moitra slams SEBI over Adani debentures launch

An incensed Moitra, tagging the Finance Minister of India, questioned "How is this permitted until Supreme Court verdict isn’t final? You have told the Supreme Court that you are still investigating."

The recent Hindenburg report has cast a shadow of doubt on Sebi's role in the alleged Adani scam, though chairperson Madhabi Buch has maintained her innocence in the matter.

Buch on Thursday said there has been a positive response to small and medium REITs (real estate investment trusts) and industry players came forward for regulations on such entities.

Recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) implemented regulations for small and medium real estate investment trusts (SM REITs) aimed at significantly increasing investor interest in fractional ownership of real estate assets.

"Ultimate objective of Sebi is to ensure compliance becomes the low hum in the background, like breathing," Buch said in her first public appearance since Hindenburg came with its second report earlier this month.

