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How VilCart is rewiring rural India's kirana economy

Founded by C Prasanna Kumar, who hails from an agricultural family in Mandya, VilCart was born out of firsthand exposure to the challenges faced by farmers, small retailers, and consumers.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:01 IST
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C Prasanna Kumar
C Prasanna Kumar
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Published 24 May 2026, 20:29 IST
Business NewsBengaluruMandyakirana stores

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