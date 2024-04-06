HP Inc counts India among the top-3 growth markets: India exec

With three-fourths of overall sales emerging from brick and mortar stores, HP India is looking to strengthen its omnichannel approach, besides presence in tier III towns and beyond, to increase its market share in the country, which currently stands at 31%. “It has again been a year for HP when we have grown market share. The market has been softer than the last 2-3 years that we saw…In all parts of the businesses that we currently have, we’re operating at about 50-60% higher than the pre-Covid scenario,” Gehani elaborated.