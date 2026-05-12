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HrdWyr raises $13 million in Series A funding

To build next-gen AI-native chips to accelerate the age of Physical AI.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 11:54 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 11:54 IST
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