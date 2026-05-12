HrdWyr raises $13 million in Series A funding

<p>Bengaluru: Fabless semiconductor product company HrdWyr has closed a $13 million series A funding round, led by Bengaluru-headquartered Ideaspring Capital with participation from Singularity AMC, Avatar Growth Capital, and Persistent Systems. </p><p>The funding will accelerate the development of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/company"> company</a>’s AI-native System-on-Chip (AISoC) products and expand customer engagements across key global markets. </p><p>Ramamurthy Sivakumar, Founder and CEO, HrdWyr, said, “The real power of AI will be unlocked as we enter the era of Physical AI, where advanced intelligence seamlessly integrates with real-world systems. This inflection point demands a fundamental rethinking of how computing systems are conceived, architected, and deployed. It calls for a structural reset of the semiconductor stack, with IP and products designed for AI processing from first principles, not as an afterthought."</p>.AI Warfare | Tech fascism meets State power.<p>HrdWyr operates as a full-stack, fabless semiconductor product company, differentiated from traditional IP licensing or services-led models. It designs end-to-end semiconductor products for global markets. The company recently announced a strategic collaboration with boAt.</p>.<p>Naganand Doraswamy, Managing Partner and Founder, Ideaspring Capital, said, “HrdWyr is building a family of AI chips addressing power management and efficiency across multiple sectors, including white goods, EVs and data centres. This is very important to Ideaspring’s thesis of building products from India for the world and also becoming self-reliant in semiconductors."</p>