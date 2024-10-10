HSBC mulls up to $300 million cost-cutting plan, targeting senior roles: Report

<p>HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery is weighing cost-cutting measures that could save up to $300 million, targeting its senior bankers, the <em>Financial Times</em> reported on Thursday.</p>.<p>The plan comes at a time when the lender is considering a merger of its commercial and investment banking units, the <em>FT</em> report said, citing people familiar with the matter.</p>.HSBC considers naming first female CFO in bank's history: Report.<p>The merger will affect "the senior people and some of the larger roles ... That's the most expensive layer and that's where the costs are," the <em>FT</em> added.</p>.<p>HSBC did not immediately respond to a <em>Reuters</em> request for comment.</p>.<p>Last month, <em>Bloomberg</em> reported that HSBC was weighing the combination of its commercial and investment banking divisions to eliminate overlapping roles to cut costs.</p>.<p>In recent years, HSBC has also slashed its businesses in western markets such as the US, France, and Canada as it focuses on Asia and markets where it has scale. </p>