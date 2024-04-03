HSBC's chairman Mark Tucker says Asia business spin-off 'will not happen'

Hong Kong: HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker told the bank's shareholders in Hong Kong on Wednesday a spin-off of its Asian business will not happen.

"There is no appetite amongst our shareholder base, as demonstrated by last year's AGM results, to vote for a spinoff. That will not happen," Tucker said at the meeting in response to a shareholder's question.

HSBC defeated a resolution last year from Hong Kong-based shareholders and backed by major investor Ping An to potentially spin-off its lucrative Asia business.