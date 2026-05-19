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Elon Musk loses $150 billion suit against OpenAI and Sam Altman

Musk asked for $150 billion in damages and wanted Altman to be kicked off OpenAI’s board of directors.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:00 IST
Elon MuskBusiness NewsOpenAIcompaniesSam Altman

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