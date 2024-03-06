HyFun Foods announces Rs 850 crore investment for 3 plants in Gujarat

New Delhi: HyFun Foods, a leading manufacturer of frozen potato products, has unveiled plans to invest approximately Rs 850 crore to establish three new plants in Gujarat.

This ambitious expansion is aimed at achieving an annual revenue target of Rs 5,000 crore by 2028.

Additionally, the company has announced a Rs 150 crore investment in a water treatment facility in Gujarat to manage waste water from its factories.

With five existing potato processing plants in Mehsana district, HyFun Foods boasts an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh tonne and supplies a wide range of ready-to-cook frozen snacks to high-profile clients including Burger King and KFC.