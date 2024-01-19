Hyundai earmarks Rs 6,000 crore investment in Maharashtra; completes Talegaon plant acquisition

The acquisition of the Talegaon facility has been completed after the fulfilment of certain conditions and the receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and relevant stakeholders, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

"India is a very important market for Hyundai Motor Company, and we are committed to provide benchmark creating products and technologies to Indian customers," Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said.