Hyundai files for India IPO that could be country's biggest

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor's India unit sought regulatory approval on Saturday for a stock market listing in Mumbai which could be the nation's biggest and will see the South Korean parent sell a stake of up to 17.5 per cent in the company.

The prospectus filed gave no details of the pricing of the initial public offering or the company's valuation, but sources have told Reuters Hyundai aims to raise around Rs 20,887 crore-Rs 25,065 crore at a valuation of up to Rs 2,50,650 cr.

India's second-biggest car maker behind Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai will not issue new shares in the IPO which will involve its South Korean parent selling part of its stake in the wholly owned unit to retail and other investors via a so-called "offer for sale" route.