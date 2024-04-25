Hyundai, Kia to launch Made in India electric cars by next year

Chennai: Seoul-headquartered Hyundai Motor Group on Thursday said it will roll out its first ‘Made in India’ electric car from its Sriperumbudur plant in 2025, and plans to produce five more models by 2030 as the electric vehicle market is expected to grow in the country. The group also said the combined annual production of Hyundai Motor India and Kia India, which will also begin production of EVs from next year, will be enhanced to 1.5 million vehicle units a year by 2025.

These are some of the key announcements made by HMG during the visit of its Executive Chair Euisun Chung to review mid-to long-term future mobility strategies of the group in India. The first overseas town hall meeting with the EC outside of South Korea was also held with Hyundai Motor India employees.

The company said Hyundai Motor India will start operating its Pune plant, which was acquired from General Motors last year, in the second half of 2025 as it currently makes improvements to the facility to create a production hub capable of building more than 200,000 units annually, using smart manufacturing technology and systems.

“With the addition of the Chennai plant’s production capacity of 824,000 units, Hyundai Motor will have an annual production capacity of over one million units when combined with the Pune plant. Kia India's yearly production capacity will also be expanded to 431,000 units within the first half of this year,” the company said in a statement.