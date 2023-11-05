Hyundai Motor India set for SUVs accounting over 60% of total sales this year: COO Tarun Garg

At the beginning of 2023, Garg said the contribution of SUVs to the company's total sales was 53 per cent. Explaining reasons behind the growth of HMIL's SUV sales, he said, "The Creta continues to be an outperformer.With the year-till-date growth of 16 per cent it maintains the segment leadership. Also, Exter is doing very well."

Hyundai Creta competes with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara, among others in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

On the exports front, Garg said the company is also on track to meeting its target of 1.6 lakh units for the year with the last 'two to three' months turning out to be good.