ICICI Bank Q2 profit rises 14.5% to Rs 11,746 crore

<p>New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday posted a 14.5 per cent growth in its standalone profit to Rs 11,746 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.</p>.<p>The private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 10,261 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.</p>.Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.97 lakh cr; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank major winners.<p>The total income increased to Rs 47,714 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 40,697 crore in the same quarter last year, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.</p>.<p>The bank reported an interest income of Rs 40,537 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 34,920 crore in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>The net interest income (NII) improved by 9.5 per cent to Rs 20,048 crore from Rs 18,308 crore in the second quarter of the previous year.</p>.<p>On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.97 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2024 against 2.48 per cent a year ago.</p>.<p>Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans moderated to 0.42 per cent from 0.43 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.</p>.<p>On a consolidated basis, the bank logged a growth of 19 per cent in net profit to Rs 12,948 crore against Rs 10,896 crore in Q2 FY24.</p>