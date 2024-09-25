iD Fresh Food finally takes the plunge, forays into spices

For now, the company is just launching three products in the dry and blended spices segments - red chilli powder, sambar masala and garam masala.

“Our packaging for these spices preserves their freshness, flavour, and aroma for up to 12 months without the need for chemical treatment. After dedicating many months to the development of these spices, we are thrilled to enter this new category. Our goal is to capture a significant market share and set a new standard with our clean and natural ingredients,” claimed Rajat Diwaker, CEO (India), iD Fresh Food.

In the interview with DH in August, he had said that the dry spice products will be followed up by wet ones in six months time.

While the company did not really explain the cause for delay in its launch, the fact is, earlier this year the country’s spice industry was hit by rejection of products of some of its biggest brands in countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong, followed by the US and EU resulting in Indian spices being put under the scanner even in the US and New Zealand. India also ran its own investigations.

Against this backdrop, iD’s spice packages will carry a QR code to give information on pesticide tests and quality checks they’ve undergone.