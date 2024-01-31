Ikea expands deliveries to more districts in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Swedish home furniture chain Ikea will increase its presence in India by offering doorstep deliveries to 62 more districts in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. It will service the cities and towns in the districts that are close to its three existing large-format stores in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Navi Mumbai, which are in addition to two city stores in Mumbai.