Ikea expands deliveries to more districts in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Swedish home furniture chain Ikea will increase its presence in India by offering doorstep deliveries to 62 more districts in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. It will service the cities and towns in the districts that are close to its three existing large-format stores in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Navi Mumbai, which are in addition to two city stores in Mumbai.
“Expanding our reach further in these markets means making Ikea more accessible to our customers, more convenient, and truly omnichannel. We will leverage the distribution capabilities of our existing physical stores in these states to fulfil the demand from online channels,” said Ikea India chief executive officer Susanne Pulverer.
“These emerging cities are key hubs for online retail growth, and we are thrilled to bring the Ikea experience to the doorsteps of our many customers in India,” she added.
The company also said that it will increase alternative fuel capabilities in its supply chain through this expansion. Currently, 72 per cent of deliveries made by Ikea are through electric vehicles.